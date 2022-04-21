Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,050 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.58) to GBX 2,400 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,935 ($38.19) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,225.60.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 13,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

