Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,950 ($38.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,891.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,796.74. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,129 ($40.71). The company has a market cap of £10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.46), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($199,969.03). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56). Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $89,062,408.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

