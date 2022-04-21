Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

