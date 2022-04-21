C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 794,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $439.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.