CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock opened at $294.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.