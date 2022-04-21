CAE (CAE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CAE (NYSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

4/18/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

3/31/2022 – CAE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

