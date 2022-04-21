CAE (CAE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CAE (NYSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2022 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “
- 4/18/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.
- 3/31/2022 – CAE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
