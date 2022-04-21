Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $136,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.