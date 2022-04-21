CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CAMP stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
