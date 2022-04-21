CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAMP stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 238,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CalAmp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 145.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 173.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

