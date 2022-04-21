California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE CWT opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.