Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.