Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.