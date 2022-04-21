Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $97.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
