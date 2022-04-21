Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $169.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

