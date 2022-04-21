Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.09.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO traded down C$3.71 on Thursday, reaching C$35.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,535. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion and a PE ratio of -138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.57.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last three months.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.