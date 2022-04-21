Cameron Maclean Proctor Purchases 3,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20.

Shares of PSK traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.28. 909,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.61. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

