Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.