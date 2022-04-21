Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.56.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.40. 135,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$27.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

