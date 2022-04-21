Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Niall Boles Sells 1,300 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.67. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$32.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.77.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

