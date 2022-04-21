Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 563,264 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE CNNE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,623. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.80.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannae (CNNE)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.