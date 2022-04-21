Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
