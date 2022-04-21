Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

