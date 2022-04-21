Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 154 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 154 ($2.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.01. The stock has a market cap of £197.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.75 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

