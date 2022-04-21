Capital One Financial Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.