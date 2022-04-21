Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

