Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.32.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,975. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.87. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.26.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

