Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

