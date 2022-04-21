Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,301. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.33 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

