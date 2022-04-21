Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Critical Contrast

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integrity Applications and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 1 3 3 0 2.29

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.40%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Volatility and Risk

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrity Applications and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.42 -$13.42 million ($0.74) -29.51

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems -11.47% -10.85% -8.50%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications (Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.