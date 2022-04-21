CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CarGurus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,806,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

