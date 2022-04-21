Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €215.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €215.00 ($231.18) price target from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR:AFX opened at €135.20 ($145.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €118.10 ($126.99) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($217.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €157.38.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.