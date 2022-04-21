Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSL opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $174.89 and a one year high of $260.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

