Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 261,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,338. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 249,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

