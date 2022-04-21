Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) versus Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Financial Analysis

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $1.48 billion 1.41 -$230.00 million ($2.94) -14.64 Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.73 $504.19 million $3.05 10.09

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. Carpenter Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Simec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology -9.11% -5.96% -2.76% Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05%

Volatility and Risk

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Simec beats Carpenter Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

