Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) received a €21.00 ($22.58) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CA opened at €20.37 ($21.90) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($17.54) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($25.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.95.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

