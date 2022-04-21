Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($24.73) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EPA:CA traded down €0.23 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.37 ($21.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($17.54) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($25.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.93.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

