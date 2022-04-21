Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Carvana stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. Carvana has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,869,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

