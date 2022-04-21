Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $277.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.63% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 140,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

