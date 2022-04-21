Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVNA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

