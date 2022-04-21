Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.96.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

