Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

