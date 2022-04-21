Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $150.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.96.

CVNA opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 113.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Carvana by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

