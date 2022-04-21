Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $160.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

