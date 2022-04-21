Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $98.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.96.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 113.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $219,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.