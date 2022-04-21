Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce $87.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $104.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASA. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.95 million, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

