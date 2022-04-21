Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.76. 79,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

