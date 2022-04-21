Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

