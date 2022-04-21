Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $235.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $207.34. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.