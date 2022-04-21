CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY22 guidance at $1.99-2.03 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.990-$2.030 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBZ stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 563.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

