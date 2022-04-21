CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY22 guidance at $1.99-2.03 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.990-$2.030 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CBZ stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 563.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About CBIZ (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
