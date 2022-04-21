CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBTX stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.93. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CBTX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CBTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

