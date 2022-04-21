Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q1 guidance at $4.30 to $4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at at least $15.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Celanese by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

