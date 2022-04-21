Celestica (CLS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

3/31/2022 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 317,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

